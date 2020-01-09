Rancho High School getting new turf; thanks to grant from the Raiders, NFL Foundation and LISC

WATERBORO, ME – JULY 20: Workers from Northeast Turf, based in Saco, install a new turf field at Massabesic High School in Waterboro on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to a $250,000 grant, the Clark County School District will install new synthetic turf at Rancho High School in Las Vegas.

The grant from the Raiders, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is among $61 million the Grassroots Program has invested in creating or improving 376 fields nationwide in the last two decades.

“The students and athletes at Rancho High School can look forward to the installation of a new state of the art field as we continue our commitment to youth football and to our community,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.

The new synthetic turf playing surface at Rancho High School will increase the safety and accessibility of the field, allowing at least a 30 percent increase in field usage.

The advancement of football at the youth and high school levels remains a top priority for the Raiders and we are excited to introduce this field replacement program to Las Vegas,” added Raiders President Marc Badain.

Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements including irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts, and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks.