Ramps closing at 215 and Losee Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Tuesday, the on-and-off ramps at the 215 and Losee Road will be closed for three months.

Crews will be re-configuring the interchange now that the new section of highway is open there. Officials say traffic on the 215 will not be affected. Drivers can use the interchanges at North 5th Street or Pecos Road during this construction.

Northbound Losee Road will be closed at Deer Springs Way and the westbound Lamb Road exit on 215 will remain closed. Construction starts Tuesday at 9 pm.

This is part of the Northern Beltway improvement project, which is scheduled to wrap up next year.