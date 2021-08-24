Rampart buffet reopening Thursday night for dinner; weekend brunch returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Market Place Buffet at the Rampart Casino is reopening Thursday.
The buffet will be open Thursday-Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Weekend Champagne Brunch will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Prices for the prime rib dinner buffet and the weekend brunch each start at $24.99 for card members and $29.99 for other guests.
“We are very excited to bring back the Market Place Buffet to our casino guests and locals alike,” says resort Vice President & General Manager Michelle Bacigalupi. “As the only buffet open in Northwest Las Vegas, we are proud to offer this highly-anticipated culinary experience to Las Vegas locals.”
The dining area can seat more than 700 people. It’s one of the few buffets in Las Vegas with an outdoor patio.