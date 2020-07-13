Rampart Blvd closed north of Lake Mead Blvd due to deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly crash near the intersection of Lake Mead & Rampart. According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, one car was completely cut in half due to the crash.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue shared these photos to their Twitter account Sunday night:

Rampart is closed north of the intersection with Lake Mead as officials investigate.

We do not yet know how many people were involved or how many were killed in the crash. Metro plans to give a briefing Sunday night with further details.

This is a developing story.