LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centennial Bowl ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 95 to the eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed Thursday night as crews work overnight to shift a barrier rail.

The ramp will close at 8 p.m. Thursday and reopen Friday at 5 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Detour signs will be in place.

The project is part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange in the northwest valley.