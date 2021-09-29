Ramp, lane closures beginning as crews prepare to demolish I-515 bridge over Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major demolition project that starts Sunday night is already having a big impact on drivers who use the interchange at Eastern Avenue and Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95).

As crews prepare to demolish a bridge over Eastern, lane restrictions have already begun during overnight hours.

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane at Eastern Avenue from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The southbound ramp from I-515 to Eastern Avenue will close Thursday night at 11 p.m., and the southbound ramp onto I-515 from Las Vegas Boulevard will close at the same time.

The demolition starts Sunday night at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Oct. 13.

For safety, Eastern will be closed to drivers and pedestrians under I-515.

The south section of the I-515 bridge is the start. A second phase to demolish and reconstruct the northern section of the bridge is tentatively scheduled for February.

The project is designed to improve the I-515 corridor between Martin Luther King Boulevard all the way east to Wyoming Avenue. Wyoming is between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in the east valley.

Crews will be working on the I-515 viaduct as part of a $40 million rehabilitation project by the Nevada Department of Transportation. The work involves seismic retrofitting and bridge deck rehabilitation on the viaduct and ramps.

And be aware, there’s another project happening to rebuild the I-515 bridge over Desert Inn Road.