LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Damage on a busy ramp used by traffic traveling from I-15 south to eastbound Sahara Avenue has caused the ramp to be closed.

#FASTALERT 6:45 AM, May 03 2021

I-15 SB Sahara EB off ramp CLOSED

Until further notice

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 3, 2021

There is no word yet on what caused the damage.

This is a developing story.