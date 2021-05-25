Ramp from eastbound 215 Beltway to northbound I-15 closing overnight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The eastbound Beltway onramp to northbound Interstate 15 will be closed tonight from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT is closing the ramp to repair traffic damage to an emergency crash impact attenuator.

Motorists should use caution the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.