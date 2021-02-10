Ramp closures planned at I-11 and College Drive Feb. 15-25 as crews place decorative rock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crews will be placing decorative rock and boulders at the interchange of Interstate 11 and College Drive in Henderson beginning the night of Monday, Feb. 15.

The project will cause closures on ramps overnight as work proceeds through Thursday, Feb. 25. Closures will take place on the following schedule:

Feb. 15-16 (Monday Night – Tuesday Morning): The College Drive onramp to southbound Interstate 11 and northbound Interstate 11 offramp at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., Feb. 15, until 6 a.m., Feb. 16, in Henderson.

Feb. 16-17 (Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning): The College Drive on and offramps at southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m., Feb. 16, until 6 a.m., Feb. 17, in Henderson.

Feb. 17-19 (Wednesday Night – Friday Morning): The southbound Interstate 11 offramp at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of Feb. 17 and concluding the morning of Feb. 19 in Henderson.

Feb. 21-25 (Sunday Night – Thursday Morning): The southbound Interstate 11 offramp at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of Feb. 21 and concluding the morning of Feb. 25 in Henderson.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

The decorative rock will be placed alongside the interchange ramps and gores as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade in Henderson. Work began on the project in late 2020. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.