LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s the Big Bear Bald Eagle live camera where one can secretly spy on nesting eagles and the Alaska Katmai National Park live camera where one can watch huge brown bears chow down on salmon and now there’s the Boulder City Ram Cam where one can experience a close visual encounter with Nevada’s Bighorn Sheep.

As many as 40 to 60 sheep gather in Hemmingway Park — on most days — to graze on grass and look for water. The sheep are one of Southern Nevada’s biggest native animals. Over the years, one of the most common calls to Boulder City staff is about where people can see the sheep and when they visit the park.

“They are a very popular tourist attraction to our community,” said Boulder City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Unfortunately, they are wild animals and keep an unpredictable schedule. They may be in the park Monday morning at 8 a.m., but Tuesday, they may not show up at all.”

Roger Hall, who is the city parks and recreation director said aside from tourists, locals often want to take their families to see the Bighorn Sheep and with this technology, they can check the camera to make sure the sheep are at the park before making the drive to Boulder City.

The new Ram Cam, which was planned and installed over the past few months by city staff, is in the northwest corner of the park on Ville Drive. The equipment cost just under $6,000.