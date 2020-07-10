Rally held to demand justice in animal cruelty case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a call for justice following the death of two dogs by dehydration and starvation.

Police say 21-year-old Blanca Perez and 22-year-old Esmeralda Martinez left their two 8-month old pit bulls in a kennel without enough food and water supply while they went to Florida. There were gone for nearly three weeks.

A local animal welfare group is urging the district attorney to prosecute and sentence the two women. Officials say they did not make any attempts to arrange care for their puppies while being out of state.

“There were so many choices and they deliberately denied these dogs any help,” said Stacia Newman of Nevada Political Action for Animals. “This is one that should actually have the maximum penalty.”

Newman says the maximum sentence is four years in prison.

Perez and Martinez are out on bail and charged with “Willful, Malicious, Torture of a Dog.” They are scheduled to return to court next week.