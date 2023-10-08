LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional rally was held on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday as the Las Vegas community came together to stand with Israel after recent attacks that have left the country in shambles.

Israel native Rivka Lagstein and her daughter Nicole were at the pro-Israel rally in front of the Venetian which had an abundance of Israel Flags in the air and candles lit.

“It feels like a second Holocaust. Israel has never had anything like this before,” Lagstein said. “I feel helpless that I cannot do more but to rally.”

Hundreds of people in white and blue rallied on the Strip for Israel. Noa Peri-Jensch, with the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas, who hosted the rally, said the deadly attack on her home country is extremely personal.

Rally held on Las Vegas Strip to support Israel amid attacks on Oct. 8, 2023 (KLAS)

Rally held on Las Vegas Strip to support Israel amid attacks on Oct. 8, 2023 (KLAS)

Rally held on Las Vegas Strip to support Israel amid attacks on Oct. 8, 2023 (KLAS)

“The entire country is in shock, they are mourning. 700 casualties, 2,000 plus injured, and dozens kidnapped,” Peri-Jensch said.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas student, Gaia Steinberg said she is afraid for her family and loved ones and is trying to show her support the only way she knows how.

“My heart is shattered into pieces and I am broken,” she said. “When I tell friends of mine who don’t have a direct connection to it, they don’t understand.”

UNLV will be hosting two events this week for Israel including a rally on Monday from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pida Plaza and a candlelight vigil on Thursday at 6 p.m.