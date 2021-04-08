Raise your voice! Karaoke, open mic events to resume under new guidance

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Is karaoke one of your favorite hobbies or things to do on the weekend? Good news! Nevada Health Response has released new guidance that would allow for the resumption of karaoke singing and open mic events.

This comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team issued new recommendations after the review and evaluation of current restrictions.

In order for these activities to begin, the following mitigation measures must be put into place:

Minimum separation of at least 12 feet between singers and others

Karaoke gatherings must not exceed 50% of fire code capacity and adhere to social distancing, whether in a public or private event space

Face coverings must always be worn unless a person is actively singing, drinking or eating

Businesses must maintain inventory of microphone covers

Businesses must ensure microphone covers are replaced and thrown away after every use, as well as between parties in private rooms

Shared equipment should be sanitized after use by a new party

Nevada Health Response says this guidance is effective immediately.