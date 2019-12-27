Rainy weather causes multiple small crashes around the valley; slow down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday has been a crazy day-weather wise for people leaving the Las Vegas valley, as well as those traveling in and around it. All day today, 8 News NOW has been keeping valley residents and visitors up to date with the incidents on the road impacting their holiday travel.

Snow closes multiple roads at Nevada, California stateline

But drivers on the roads traveling out of the city aren’t they only ones dealing with travel woes. Those behind the wheel or on a motorcycle or scooter in Las Vegas and other surround areas are also dealing with back ups.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, there are also some little wrecks slowing the flow of traffic. Check them out below:

04:27 pm, Crash on Tropicana Avenue Westbound after Buffalo Drive, 1 left and 1 center lanes blocked — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 27, 2019