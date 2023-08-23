LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Thunderstorms moved into the central Las Vegas area on Wednesday evening along with heavy wind gusts and lightning.

Rain could be seen from a video taken near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway shortly after 8:30 p.m.

A flood advisory was issued for areas near the Las Vegas Strip which was expected to last until 10:45 p.m.

Heavy rain could be seen due to thunderstorms falling along I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip.

Another flood advisory was issued for Henderson which was expected to cause excessive rainfall until 10:15 p.m.

University Center and Harmon on Aug. 23, 2023 (KLAS)

(KLAS) Rain near Horizon Ridge and Seven Hills on Aug. 23

Minor flooding is expected in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Anthem, Green Valley, and Silverado Ranch.

Wednesday’s storm brought .17” of rain to Harry Reid International Airport, breaking the previous daily rain record of .05” in 1982.