LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police detectives broke the “Rainbow Revolver” case when someone recognized the suspect in a string of robberies in the neighborhood around Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard.

Alcede Melonson, 61, faces 12 counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and nine counts of burglary with a firearm.

A Metro police arrest report details the crimes from Dec. 26 to Feb. 24, when at least nine businesses were robbed by a lone gunman with a black revolver. The businesses included convenience stores, drugstores, department stores and two banks. The robber got a total of about $5,000 in the robberies. He left one store without money when employees couldn’t open the register, taking a belt that he had brought to the register.

Details of the robberies show that they began at convenience stores and escalated. The last robbery occurred at a bank on Feb. 24.

The suspect threatened employees in many of the robberies, and made sure they knew he had a gun. He pointed the gun at several employees who were working during the robberies and in one instance, tapped the gun on the counter to get an employee’s attention.

Police gave the series of robberies the name, “Rainbow Revolver.”

Melonson, a registered felon in California with a criminal record dating back to 1976, police said, was arrested on Feb. 28 at his apartment, just northeast of the Rainbow Curve on U.S. 95 — not far from all the businesses that were robbed.

Detectives made the arrest after Melonson was recognized as a customer of a casino in the area. His name was obtained from his player’s card, according to the arrest report.

Police found a black revolver in his apartment, along with a pair of shoes recognized in surveillance video from one of the robberies. Melonson matched the description of the robber that police put together from surveillance video — an older Black male adult, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, bald with a thin build.

Melonson remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 3.