Rain to impact Las Vegas Valley throughout Saturday; snow in higher elevations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Much of the Las Vegas Valley will weather a rainy day on Saturday, while higher elevations will see snow. Precipitation will be likely during the morning to late afternoon, with a chance of showers continuing into the evening, possibly up until midnight.

A storm off the Southern California coast is behind the gloomy weather and has already brought heavy rain to Arizona. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will spread across Southern Nevada and Arizona.

Some heavy rain has been reported between Las Vegas and Lake Mead.

Snow is falling in the Spring Mountains, with a winter weather advisory in place until 8 p.m.

Snow is expected to stay above 5,000 feet, with snowfall totals ranging between 3 and 6 inches above 7,000 feet and possibly 8 and 12 inches above 8,000 feet through Lee Canyon and up to Charleston Peak.

A similar advisory will be issued for Lincoln County starting at 4 p.m. and last until Sunday at 4 a.m.

Expect winter weather driving conditions, including snowy roads and some gusty winds.

Today’s rain totals could reach anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to a quarter inch in the Valley to a half-inch or more in some areas east and south of the Valley.

Wrap around showers could linger passed midnight in eastern Clark County and northwest Arizona, but the bulk of the storm should exit by early Sunday, bringing back sunny skies and milder temperatures in the upper-60s.