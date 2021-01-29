Rain sprinkles around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain began falling in parts of the Las Vegas valley early Friday morning as a storm system began moving out of California over Nevada.

Motorists should be aware there are some wet roads around the valley that could make driving conditions slippery.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms until mid afternoon and then it will wind down. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4 p.m. with blowing snow expected at times. However, no snow is expected in the valley where a few inches fell earlier in the week.

