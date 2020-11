LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain in the valley and snow in the mountains is reported as the weather kept bringing changes Saturday in Southern Nevada.

Wintery conditions at Mountain Springs brought snow that was sticking to roads and causing slick conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

❄️Mountain Springs starting to see snow sticking on the ground, which also means slick conditions on the roads in the Spring Mountains heading up to @GoMtCharleston. Be prepared for wintry conditions if you are heading to the mountains today! https://t.co/FwgK7NyGQP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 7, 2020

RAIN, RAIN COME OUR WAY🌧: The south and west parts of the #LasVegas valley are seeing some showers! As the @NWSVegas notes, we’ll only be able to end our near 200-day dry streak if we get measurable rain at McCarran International Airport #8NN #WeatherNOW pic.twitter.com/NXaaO3ZalS — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 7, 2020

Loving the sound 🎶 and smell of rain ☔️ @8NewsNow — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) November 7, 2020

And reports of rain were coming in from the west and south parts of the Las Vegas valley.