LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers around the Las Vegas valley will be greeted with wet and slippery roads Tuesday morning due to rain showers around the valley.

The heaviest rain is in the western and southern portions of the valley and drivers are urged to use caution. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump is closed from Cottonwood Valley Road (MM CL-17) to Mountain Springs (MM CL-22) due to poor road conditions.

Chains or 4-wheel drive are also required for vehicles on State Routes 156, 157, and 158 on Mt. Charleston where there has been snowfall all night. Lee Canyon received eight inches Monday and is expected to get 12 to 18 inches Tuesday. The ski resort reports a total of 193 inches already this season.

Red Rock Canyon announced it will delay the opening of the scenic loop drive due to snow on the road causing unsafe driving conditions. That delay could extend through the day depending on the weather.

If this winter season seems colder than usual, it is. The National Weather Service reports it’s the coldest winter in 15 years. The average temperature for Dec. – Feb. 2022 – 2023 was 48.3 degrees making it the coldest winter since 2007 – 2008 when the average temperature was 47.9 degrees.

Snow at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Scenic Loop Drive. (Credit: BLM)

A winter storm warning goes into effect for the Sheep Mountains, Spring Mountains, and Red Rock Canyon from 4 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday at midnight.

This radar image from 7:20 a.m. shows snow (blue areas) and rain (green areas) over the Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains. (KLAS)

According to the National Weather Service, another round of rain showers is possible during the evening commute.

