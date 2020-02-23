Rain showers turn into fresh snow on Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rainy weather that showered the Las Vegas valley Saturday proved to be gold for skiers, snowboarders, and tubers up at Lee Canyon. Fresh snow fell on the mountain.
Take a look at the video sent to 8 News by viewer Jim Seely. It shows everyone loving and taking in the fresh powder.
The early rain totals across the valley are as followed:
- Henderson — near .24″
- NLV/Nellis — .16″
- Sunrise Mtn/Eastside — .24
- NW — .04″
- Summerlin — .04″
- Mtns. Edge — .04″
- Sky Canyon — .04″
- Mt. Charleston Lodge — 3″
- Lee Canyon — 4″
Hit and miss showers are expected across the valley for the rest of the night and overnight. However, following daybreak Sunday, sun, and warmer temps will return to the area.