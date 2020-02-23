Breaking News
Bernie Sanders projected as winner of Nevada caucus

Rain showers turn into fresh snow on Lee Canyon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rainy weather that showered the Las Vegas valley Saturday proved to be gold for skiers, snowboarders, and tubers up at Lee Canyon. Fresh snow fell on the mountain.

Take a look at the video sent to 8 News by viewer Jim Seely. It shows everyone loving and taking in the fresh powder.

The early rain totals across the valley are as followed:

  • Henderson — near .24″
  • NLV/Nellis — .16″
  • Sunrise Mtn/Eastside — .24
  • NW — .04″
  • Summerlin — .04″
  • Mtns. Edge — .04″
  • Sky Canyon — .04″
  • Mt. Charleston Lodge — 3″
  • Lee Canyon — 4″

Hit and miss showers are expected across the valley for the rest of the night and overnight. However, following daybreak Sunday, sun, and warmer temps will return to the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories