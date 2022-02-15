Rain rolls into the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty winds and a few rain sprinkles moved into the valley on Tuesday.

Low pressure continues to move through the region Tuesday evening and will allow some bands of rain to circulate through the valley at times.

Not more than .01″ of rain is expected, as of 9 p.m., many parts of the valley saw moisture roll into the area. The chance of thunderstorms could develop and also produce hail spots overnight.

The southern portion of Clark County could see wrap-around showers by Wednesday morning.