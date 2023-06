LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain showers are moving across the Las Vegas valley leaving roads wet and slick.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will last for most of the morning which could impact the morning commute.

Map showing rain (yellow) over the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

There are major delays due to a crash in the northbound lanes of the airport connector. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.