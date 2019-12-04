Rain in the Las Vegas valley, snow in the mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s going to be a wet Wednesday for the Las Vegas valley. The rain which will be off and on throughout the day, beginning falling in some portions of the valley around 6:30 a.m.

The showers are expected to be light to moderate but will get heavier between 10 a.m. and and the late afternoon. The rain will taper off as the weather system moves out of the valley in the early evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations until 10 p.m. Snow is expected to fall at 8,000 feet and above. Those higher elevations could see as much as 12 inches.

