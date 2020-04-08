Rain, cooler temperatures to move into the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain is expected Wednesday afternoon in Southern Nevada as a low pressure system nudges closer to the coast of California and the showers could get heavier by the evening.

The heaviest rain could lead to flash flooding across the Nevada-California border into Inyo and San Bernadino Counties and south of Clark County along the Colorado River valley. Isolated thunderstorms with erratic and gusty winds will also be possible tonight.

A winter storm warning for the local mountains has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory above 7,000 feet, with maybe as much as six inches of snow falling by Thursday. The highest peaks could see a foot of new snow.

The system will pass through Southern Nevada by late Friday and a warm and sunny Easter weekend is on the way.