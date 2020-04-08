1  of  3
Breaking News
Second Allegiant Stadium construction worker tests positive for COVID-19 LIVE: President Trump, coronavirus task force update for April 8 Veterans Affairs: 15 employees test positive for COVID-19 since mid-March

Rain, cooler temperatures to move into the Las Vegas valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain is expected Wednesday afternoon in Southern Nevada as a low pressure system nudges closer to the coast of California and the showers could get heavier by the evening.

The heaviest rain could lead to flash flooding across the Nevada-California border into Inyo and San Bernadino Counties and south of Clark County along the Colorado River valley. Isolated thunderstorms with erratic and gusty winds will also be possible tonight.

A winter storm warning for the local mountains has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory above 7,000 feet, with maybe as much as six inches of snow falling by Thursday. The highest peaks could see a foot of new snow.

The system will pass through Southern Nevada by late Friday and a warm and sunny Easter weekend is on the way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories