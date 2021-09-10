Rain causes pricey crash on Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ouch! Slick streets led to the crash of an expensive sports car on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Metro Police.

Metro Capt. Dori Koren tweeted a picture of the crash Friday afternoon. It appears to show the aftermath of a driver who lost control in the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard, outside the Venetian Resort.

“I know rain is somewhat of a foreign concept in Vegas,” wrote Koren. “But please drive carefully when you see those little water droplets on your windshield.”

Police say no one was hurt in the wreck. However, a picture from the scene appears to show damage to a high-dollar sports car.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was cited for the crash.