Railroad bridge catches fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department spent Saturday afternoon battling a fire that’s smoke was visible across the Las Vegas valley.

It happened near Cheyenne Avenue and the I-15. The original call came out just after 2:35 p.m.

Once on the scene, crews found a railroad bridge on fire.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, and the cause is now under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $500,000. Officials also say the bridge cannot be traveled over until it is inspected.