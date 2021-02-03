Rail solutions: Nevada seeks feedback on enhancing state’s rail system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state is looking for feedback on how rail fits into the state’s transportation and shipping needs, and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has scheduled a Feb. 16 virtual summit.

Feedback on the Nevada State Rail Plan — which includes potential new and enhanced railroad facilities — will be gathered through March 4 following the “virtual rail summit.”

The public can visit www.nevadadot.com/mobility and select “Rail Planning” to gather updates and provide feedback through March 4 on rail improvements to enhance Nevada’s transportation network.

The summit will provide an overview of recommendations and strategies. Interested members of the public can register for the free summit by visiting the rail plan web site.

Rail currently carries 23% of all Nevada freight by weight. A mile-long train carries the freight capacity of a 26-mile convoy of trucks.

“By optimizing freight distribution across Nevada, rail transportation can contribute to more reliable and safer roads. Ultimately, the statewide rail plan will paint a blueprint for potential rail improvements to augment our existing freight systems and provide jobs, tax revenue and business opportunities, not to mention enhance mobility, traffic safety and the environment for Nevada’s families,” NDOT rail planning manager Lee Bonner explained.

According to a news release announcing the summit, NDOT brought together more than 200 rail, economic development and government leaders to analyze current and future shipping and transportation needs. Those leaders drafted a plan outlining more than 50 potential rail infrastructure projects to create economic advantages and transportation efficiencies.

Opportunities for federal grant funding could help pay for the projects.