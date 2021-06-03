Rail Explorers rolls out summer program in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — “Rail Explorers” in Boulder City has rolled out its summer program, and it is taking our hot desert weather into account.

“We’re going to do a 6:30 am sunrise with mimosas. We’re going to do a super soaker ride at 8:30 in the morning, a water gun fight between our staff and the riders, that’s going to be fun,” said Heather Abel, division manager for Rail Explorers Las Vegas. “Then we close for the day and open back up for an 8 pm twilight ride, and it’s not Vegas without our neon. We’ve got our bikes all lit up with neon, so we’ve got that going on twice a night.”

Since the activity is outdoors, it has been running throughout the pandemic, providing outdoor fun and exercise for locals and tourists to ride the rails on pedal-powered rail bikes.

They have the black lights, neon lights and tons of fun for the evening rides.

They offer a 10% discount for Nevada residents.

New for the summer, they are launching a promotion in coordination with Fox Smokehouse BBQ. You can buy one, get 50% off for a particular pork sandwich.