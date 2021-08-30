Raiders Waller helping others through substance abuse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has made it his mission to help people with substance abuse issues, which Waller has struggled with in the past.

Monday, Waller was at Landmark Recovery to meet with the three recipients of his grant through the Darren Waller Foundation.

Waller celebrated four years of sobriety on Aug. 12. He said that while football is what he does not, he plans to devote more time to helping people into sobriety in the future.

“I feel like I live with a different sense of urgency. Everything now I’m a part of I want to be to the best of my ability and that’s why I try to put the most I can in my football performance,” said Waller. “But I feel like ultimately a bigger purpose for me is helping people who struggle with substance issues. I probably may have 70 years of life after I’m done playing football. So I want to make sure I’m helping someone else’s life. When I look down the road I can look back and say I tried to help as many people as possible.”

You can learn more about the Darren Waller Foundation by clicking here.