Raiders urge fans to plan ahead for stadium vaccine rules

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The logistics of getting fans into Allegiant Stadium will be put to the test Monday night for the Raiders first game with the team’s new COVID vaccine requirement in place.

The Raiders were the first team in the NFL to announce that everyone over 12 years old must have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before attending a home game. The team is asking fans to make a game plan so they can get to the stadium hassle-free.

The first step is to upload vaccine information in the CLEAR app. However, CLEAR only accepts vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Those who received any other vaccine need to go through an alternate screening process set up in Lot B outside the stadium.

Representatives will also be on site to help with any CLEAR app issues. Fans are encouraged to bring their paper COVID vaccine card.

Traffic and parking at Allegiant have been major issues at other events. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said there are more than 13,000 parking spots available around the stadium, including satellite lots a few blocks away that are only open for Raiders games.

“We will see new elements,” said Naft. “We have partnered with every agency to make sure it is as seamless as possible.”

The Hacienda overpass will be closed to traffic at noon, ahead of the 5:15 p.m. kickoff.