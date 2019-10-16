Raiders’ Trent Brown responds to domestic violence allegations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is on the defensive after being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. Brown took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to defend his name:
ESPN reports the lawsuit was filed in Alameda County last week and states the woman accuses Brown of slapping, punching, and choking her multiple times starting in 2018.
The victim alleges she has been “bruised, bloodied and battered” from the repeated attacks by Brown and has lived in fear of him, ESPN said.
According to the lawsuit, a police report was filed after a June 2019 incident in which Brown reportedly bruised the woman’s arm and slapped her.
The Raiders have not yet commented on the incident.
Trent Brown did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but he is listed on the team’s injury report. The Raiders say he was out with a calf injury.