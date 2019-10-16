Raiders’ Trent Brown responds to domestic violence allegations

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Offensive tackle Trent Brown #77 of the Oakland Raiders watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is on the defensive after being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. Brown took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to defend his name:

I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me. I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time. — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 16, 2019

ESPN reports the lawsuit was filed in Alameda County last week and states the woman accuses Brown of slapping, punching, and choking her multiple times starting in 2018.

The victim alleges she has been “bruised, bloodied and battered” from the repeated attacks by Brown and has lived in fear of him, ESPN said.

According to the lawsuit, a police report was filed after a June 2019 incident in which Brown reportedly bruised the woman’s arm and slapped her.

The Raiders have not yet commented on the incident.

Trent Brown did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but he is listed on the team’s injury report. The Raiders say he was out with a calf injury.