Raiders’ Trent Brown accused of domestic violence in lawsuit: report

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Offensive tackle Trent Brown #77 of the Oakland Raiders watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is being sued by his girlfriend, who is accusing him of repeated domestic violence.

ESPN reports the lawsuit was filed in Alameda County last week and states the woman accuses Brown of slapping, punching, and choking her multiple times starting in 2018.

The victim alleges she has been “bruised, bloodied and battered” from the repeated attacks by Brown and has lived in fear of him, ESPN said.

According to the lawsuit, a police report was filed after a June 2019 incident in which Brown reportedly bruised the woman’s arm and slapped her.

The Raiders have yet to comment.



