LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tight end Darren Waller, who holds the team record for receptions in a season, has signed a three-year contract extension, the Raiders said Saturday.

The announcement comes a day before the team opens its NFL season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Waller was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after leading the league’s tight ends in catches with 107 and ranking second with 1,196 yards. His nine touchdowns catches ranked third among tight ends.

The 107 receptions set a team record, surpassing wide receiver Tim Brown’s 104 catches in 1997.

Waller, 29, is third in Raiders history among tight ends with 3,081 receiving yards; his 14 TD catches is sixth all-time on the team list for tight ends.

“Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way, and we’re excited to see him continue to grow as a leader on this team,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in a news release.

Terms were not released, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport, citing a source, posted on Twitter the extension is worth $51 million,