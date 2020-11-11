Raiders support Las Vegas community with several events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One thing the Raiders are known for is their efforts to give back and help the community. Years before the team arrived in the Las Vegas valley, they were already hosting events.

The Raiders are officially at the midway point of the season and it goes — without saying — this has been one of the more unconventional NFLl seasons ever played. However the Raiders have made the most of it — not just on the field — but off the field.

They have already had several community events in the first eight weeks of the season.

Tight end Jason Witten took part in a panel that discussed ways for the Las Vegas community to move forward in a united manner during the Black Lives Matter protests.

“It’s everything that you would want to be a part of and before I showed up, not knowing what was going to happen, I heard passion, I heard frustration, I heard accountability,” Witten said.

Kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner spoke virtually to a group of student athletes from Liberty High School about the ELITE acronym Education Leadership Integrity Teamwork and Equality.

“To be able to have our face and voice in the community and pay it back that is spiritual healing to me,” he said.

Aa group of Raider alumni made a stop at the Metro police department’s K-9 division to meet K-9 Raider who is the newest addition to the unit. The K-9 was purchased by the Raiders.

And several Raiders including Nelson Agholor took part in a virtual escape room with a special group of teens from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.