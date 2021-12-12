Raiders, Smith’s take families in need on shopping spree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Raiders and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will host eight local families as they shop for some holiday essentials.

Each household, who was selected by nonprofit organization Project 150, will receive a $1,000 Smith’s gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys at Smith’s Marketplace at Sky Canyon Monday.

These families have struggled during the pandemic to make ends meet.

This shopping spree—when Las Vegas Raiders players and Raiderettes will accompany the families—will assure that they have what they need for the holidays.