Raiders reveal first seats installed at Allegiant Stadium, surprise local family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One thing not yet revealed at the Raiders’ future home at Allegiant Stadium are the seats. That changed on Tuesday when the Raiders went for a twofer by surprising fans with the firstly install seats in a Twitter video, as well as the family that will be calling those seats theirs this year.

The Diaz family lives in Vegas but have been loyal Raiders supporters for years. One of the family members in the video mentioned that he is a Raiders season ticker holder and has been traveling to Oakland from Vegas to see the games. Now that the Raiders are officially in Vegas, the family couldn’t be more thrilled.

The Diaz family thought they were just taking a tour of @AllegiantStadm.



Instead they were surprised with the first seats in the house — the same seats they'll sit in this upcoming season.



📸 » https://t.co/zps2G4WS6r #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/zZg6O120Fx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 28, 2020

The Diaz family thought they were just taking a tour of the stadium. Instead, the organization surprised them with the first seats in the house, which the Raiders say will be the same seats they will sit in this upcoming season.

To see the full story, click here.