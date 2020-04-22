Raiders player makes $20K donation to CCSD for Chromebooks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle, Trent Brown, donated $20,000 to the Clark County School for the purchase of Chromebooks to help high school students complete their classes on time and stay on track to graduate.

“I can’t wait to make Las Vegas my new home and impact the community in a positive way,” stated Trent Brown of the Las Vegas Raiders. “Through my TB77 Cares Foundation, this donation is the first of many steps I plan on taking in ensuring everyone has the resources they need to succeed. Every student deserves the chance to learn no matter the circumstance. My hope is that these laptops can bring opportunity to families that need help closing the gap between technology and education during this uncertain time.”

CCSD has faced challenges because there are thousands of students who did not have access to computers or internet. The donation to the district’s technology fund will pay for Chromebooks, cases, necessary software programs and internet connectivity.

Trent Brown joins other individuals and organizations throughout Southern Nevada who have made significant contributions through the Public Education Foundation and the Distance Learning Task Force, whose goal is to engage community leaders on the issues of distance learning facing the Clark County School District amid COVID-19, but a great need for support still exists.

“The Clark County School District is proud to have a valuable education partner like Trent Brown of the Las Vegas Raiders,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.