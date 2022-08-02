LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With CCSD schools starting next week, the Las Vegas Raiders are partnering with local businesses to provide free back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.

Clark County School District announced on their Instagram on Tuesday, that the Raiders will be providing free haircuts and beautician services to local youth for back-to-school.

The location that will be offering the free haircuts are:

Masterpiece Barber School

Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6

1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

3510 E. Bonanza Road #150, Las Vegas, NV 89110

5 Star Barbershop

Sunday, Aug. 7

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2690 W. Ann Road #107, Las Vegas, NV 88031

Fade’em All Summerlin

Sunday, Aug. 7

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

7760 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Original Barber School

Sunday, Aug. 7

5812 S. Pecos, Las Vegas, NV 89120

9 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

Expertise Cosmetology Institue

Wednesday, Aug. 3, Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

535 E. Lake Mead S. Boulavard, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

The location that will be offering free beautician services is:

Expertise Cosmetology Institute

Wednesday, Aug. 3, Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1191 North Stella Lake Street, Las Vegas, NV 89030

If you have any questions contact communityrelations@raiders.com.