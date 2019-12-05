Raiders’ new stadium bolts ‘overtightened, not faulty’

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – Thousands of metal bolts used to help build Allegiant Stadium appear to have been tightened too much, according to Raiders’ executive Don Webb.

Webb addressed reports of bolts in the new stadium being broken.

The executive explained how construction executives took the broken bolts for testing to a lab for metallurgical analysis.

The analysis proved the bolts were not broken, but found them to be overstressed when attaching the cable net to connecting points along the rim of the roof.

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a project management company to oversee Allegiant Stadium’s progress, explained the delay “should not negatively affect the overall completion schedule.”

Webb went on to address rumors by explaining the ‘faulty’ bolts did not come from China, “Out of 560,000 bolts on the structure, the number that were produced in China is zero. The eight bolts — eight out of 560,000 — broke because they were overstressed by the cables when it was going up.”

With the stadium inching closer to completion date, Webb says work is on a rapid pace and is expected to finish on time.

