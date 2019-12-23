Raiders keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Chargers

(AP) — Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as the Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders had slim postseason chances coming into the day but losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee have given them renewed hope.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr waves as he leaves the after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

They need a win over Denver next week and some help for only their second postseason trip since 2003. Carr also ran for a score as Oakland took control of the game with touchdowns late in the second quarter and midway through the third.