Raiders Josh Jacobs teams up with AG to give out free child ID kits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A 50-year-old woman accused of intentionally driving an RV through the front doors of the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas uttered that the casino owed her money and had removed her from the property for trespassing the previous day, according to the arrest report.

A 66-year-old custodian who was cleaning the inside of the entry way was struck by the RV and critically injured. Jennifer Stitt, who is listed as transient on the report, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.