KLAS - 8 News Now
Raiders Josh Jacobs teams up with AG to give out free child ID kits
#RAIDERS #LIVE: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in town to give kindergarten students free child ID cards to promote the National Child ID program.Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, October 29, 2019
#RAIDERS #LIVE: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in town to give kindergarten students free child ID cards to promote the National Child ID program.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and Oakland Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs has teamed up with the National Child ID Program and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to give children in Nevada ID kits.