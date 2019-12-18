Raiders’ Jon Gruden accepts NFL apology for missed call

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was disgusted on Sunday by a questionable call against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders lost, 20-16 in the team’s final game at the Oakland Coliseum.

In a controversial call Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr slid inbounds after picking up a first down, but the officials ultimately ruled that he went out of bounds stopping the clock.

The extra time led to Jacksonville scoring a touchdown that ended up being the difference in the game.

Gruden expressed on Monday his frustration, “I’m obviously very upset up here talking about it. You know, they apologized. Everybody has sour grapes today when it comes to officiating.”

The head coach talked about his battle with officials throughout the season thus far, “I mean they stopped the game in Indiana and took my middle linebacker away for 12 weeks. They ended his season. They stopped the game in Kansas City and took Mullen’s interception away. Why the hell don’t you stop the game and get the clock right? I don’t think it was even close.”

Gruden added, “Apologies are great, but this is 2020. I’ve been in enough meetings and I’m disgusted by it. I don’t want any instant replay in my life, personally, but if we’re going to have it, let’s use it properly. I don’t think it’s that hard to do.”

The head coach went on to say he is proud of the way his men are playing despite the losing record.

“I’m really proud of our team. I mean look, it’s not going to be perfect, but we’re finding ways to get first downs … We’re battling, we’re scrambling. A lot of teams are feeling the same the same thing. We’ll just keep playing hard,” Gruden said.

Oakland will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

