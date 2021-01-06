Raiders’ Jacobs skidded 320 feet before striking wall in airport tunnel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs lost control of his car “at a high rate of speed,” striking a wall of the airport tunnel before his arrest on a DUI charge early Monday.

An investigation determined the car skidded for 320 feet before colliding with the wall, according to an arrest report filed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. The crash at about 4:40 a.m. occurred as Jacobs was southbound in the McCarran International Airport tunnel.

Jacobs had a “large laceration” on his head, according to the report.

The police officer who responded to the scene noticed “a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Jacobs as he spoke.”

Information about his blood alcohol level was not included in the report.

Jacobs told the officer he thought he fell asleep prior to losing control of the vehicle.

Officers who responded to the crash requested medical attention for Jacobs and noted that the air bag in his purple 2019 Acura had deployed, and had blood on it.

An officer who met Jacobs when he was transported to St. Rose Sienna Hospital reported that he noticed a “strong” odor of alcohol.