Raiders head coach and Derek Carr talk about Ruggs’ deadly crash

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia spoke about the deadly crash involving former Raider wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Bisaccia began by reading a prepared statement to the media after today’s practice:

We want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. A person lost their life yesterday morning and we think it’s important to keep focus on that when we talk about this tragic event. We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected especially the victim’s family. That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that. His terrible lapse of judgement of the most horrific kind, it’s something that he’ll have to live with for the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life. Rich Bisaccia, Raiders Head Coach

He then took several questions from members of the media. When asked to share his feelings upon hearing the news of what happened he said, “I don’t know if I can put into words the emotional feelings I went through.”

“I think there’s two separate entities,” Bisaccia said about Ruggs. “There’s Henry Ruggs the football player which is no longer part of the Raiders. And then Henry Ruggs the person who is certainly going through what he’s going through and is going to have to pay the consequences for the actions.”

The head coach was asked about the mood in the locker room today and said, “As grown men, we all have to respond in a certain way. We’re all forging our identity in life and certainly in the locker room how we deal with adversity.”

Bisaccia said he had not spoken with Ruggs.

Raiders management held a Zoom call with the entire team Tuesday afternoon to explain the situation. By then the Raiders had released Ruggs. This morning, Bisaccia said it was talked about again in person during the team meeting.

Almost an hour after the coach spoke, quarterback Derek Carr talked about the incident and the team.