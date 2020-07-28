Raiders head coach Jon Gruden welcomed to Vegas with custom Ford Mustang

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders coach is rockin’ a new silver and black mobile! Southern Nevada Ford Dealers welcomed Coach Jon Gruden to the valley by handing him the keys to a custom 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500®.
The hot new set of wheels was delivered to the Coach Monday morning.
The full-customized vehicle features:
- Raiders team colors, Iconic Silver with Ebony racing stripes
- custom Las Vegas Raiders rear spoiler
- Special piece of inspiration from Raiders legend, Al Davis, in the form of a custom Las Vegas Raiders license that reads “JTWYN”
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500® has a top speed of 186 mph and is the fastest Mustang ever built, with an impressive 745 horsepower, the automaker stated in a news release.
According to Ford, Coach Gruden said the GT500® is the “best thing I will ever own, next to my Super Bowl trophy.”
Gruden’s new Mustang Shelby GT500® is only the ninth GT500® produced out of a limited series of Shelby GT500® the automaker will produce nationwide.
The welcome celebration also marks the beginning of a new spokesperson partnership between the Southern Nevada Ford Dealers and Jon Gruden.