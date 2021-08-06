Raiders greats Woodson, Flores to get Hall of Fame jackets

by: Taylor Brooks

CANTON, Ohio (KLAS) – Raiders greats Charles Woodson and Tom Flores will receive their iconic gold jackets Friday night before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio.

Woodson and Flores are part of a star-studded class of former NFL players and coaches.

Woodson, who spent two stints with the Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-2015) said his memories with the Raiders live on, even as he remembers those who couldn’t be there for the ceremony this weekend.

“To me it was really all about the relationships and the guys I was able to play alongside out there,” said Woodson Friday. “The only thing I’m missing here is Willie Brown. I remember being on the sidelines and he would always leave and come to Hall of Fame this time of year during training camp, then he’d come back and tell me about it and say ‘Charles, I can’t wait until you go in, I’m going to be right there.’ So I miss Willie Brown this time of year.”

Brown, a 1984 inductee to the Hall of Fame who won three Super Bowls in 12 years with the Raiders, passed way in 2019 at age 78.

“To put that jacket on and to really be solidified amongst all these greats, it’s been a great ride,” said Woodson.

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo, former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores looks on before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the San Diego Chargers in Oakland, Calif. The roster of men entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend of Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, features everything from the prolific passer, to the dominant defender, and not to mention coaches. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Flores, who was an assistant for one and head coach for two Raiders Super Bowl victories, will also be inducted this weekend. Flores, 84, led the Raiders for nine seasons and the Seattle Seahawks for three.

Woodson and Flores will give their respective speeches Sunday. On Saturday, the class of 2020 will get inducted as well. Enshrinement week was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021:

InducteePositionTeam(s)
Peyton ManningQuarterbackBroncos, Colts
Calvin JohnsonWide receiverLions
Charles WoodsonSafetyRaiders, Packers
John LynchSafetyBuccarneers, Broncos
Alan FanecaGuardSteelers, Jets Cardinals
Drew PearsonWide receiverCowboys
Tom FloresCoachRaiders, Seahawks
Bill NunnScoutSteelers

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020:

InducteePositionTeam(s)
Steve AtwaterSafetyBroncos, Jets
Isaac BruceWide ReceiverRams, 49ers
Harold CarmichaelWide ReceiverEagles, Cowboys
Jim CovertOffensive tackleBears
Bobby DillonDefensive backPackers
Cliff HarrisSafetyCowboys
Winston HillOffensive tackleJets, Rams
Steve HutchinsonGuardSeahawks, Vikings, Titans
Edgerrin JamesRunning BackColts, Cardinals, Seahawks
Alex KarrasDefensive tackleLions
Troy PolamaluSafetySteelers
Donnie ShellDefensive backSteelers
Duke SlaterTackleBadgers, Independents, Cardinals
Mac SpeedieEndBrowns
Ed SprinkleEndBears
Bill CowherCoachSteelers
Jimmy JohnsonCoachCowboys, Dolphins
George YoungGeneral ManagerGiants
Paul TagliabueNFL Commissioner
Steve SabolFounder of NFL Films

