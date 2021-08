LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The progress has been swift the last several years as Las Vegas has two major sports teams with large fan bases.

The massive influx of ‘Raider Nation’ and the ‘Medieval Maniacs’ fans love their teams, but what happens when that passion is divided? Some fans hope to serve both and will go to great lengths to make sure allegiances never fade. There’s one local that made his loyalty stand out by decorating his car.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathius has the story.