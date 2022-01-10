Raiders game-winning kick earns charity donations for Boys & Girls Clubs from Steeler fans

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Jermaine Eluemunor (72), AJ Cole (6) and others after Carlson kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers proved to be a big win not only for the silver and black but for dozens of children as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could only make it to the NFL Playoffs if the Raiders vs. Chargers game didn’t end in a tied game.

To thank Raiders kicker, Daniel Carlson for the finish, Steelers fans donated to the charities Carlson supports, which includes The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada through the NFL’s “My Cleats My Cause” charitable giving initiative.

(The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada)

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

As of Monday, January 10, more than 80 donations had been made by Steeler fans and over $2,300 had been collected.

Some of the Pittsburgh donor’s comments included, “Thanks for beating the Chargers, Daniel Carlson!” and “WE LOVE YOU DANIEL CARLSON – From a Steelers fan,” another message read, “Daniel Carson, the golden-footed kicker of all Steeler fans’ dreams!”

In 2018, Buffalo Bills fans flooded Andy Dalton’s foundation with money after the then-Bengals quarterback sent Buffalo to the playoffs with a touchdown pass to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday’s 35-32 overtime win came on the 55th anniversary of the late John Madden’s Super Bowl win.

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio on Saturday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. PST.